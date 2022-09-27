2 Charged in Edinburg Murder Investigation

EDINBURG – Authorities released more information on a “grisly” double murder investigation in Edinburg.

Two people are facing capital murder and tampering with evidence charges.

On Saturday, police officers responded to a mobile home at an RV park near the 8200 block of Expressway 281.

Upon arrival, they found the bodies of two victims, 52-year Alejandro Salinas Sr. and 73-year-old Olivia Salinas.

Edinburg Assistant Chief Orlando Garcia told CHANNEL 5 NEWS their bodies were so badly decomposed that it took them some time to identify them.

Edinburg police say Alejandro was brutally beaten and Olivia was choked to death.

According to a criminal complaint, the two suspects taken into custody in connection with the murder are Gabriel Keith Escalante and his girlfriend, Irene Navejar.

The complaint states the two suspects went back to the home and cleaned the scene with water and Clorox.

The Edinburg police chief says Escalante and Navejar provided a written and verbal confession.

An investigation into the motive for the murder is underway.

However, police say the suspects and victims involved knew each other.