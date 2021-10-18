2 in Custody after Police Chase Ends Outside McAllen Bank
Related Story
MCALLEN - Two men are in custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.
The short police chase ended right outside BBVA Bank on 10th Street and Nolana Ave in McAllen.
A McAllen police public information officer tells us the charges for the two men are pending.
We will continue to bring you more Information as it becomes available.
Below is a video a viewer sent to us.
News
MCALLEN - Two men are in custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop. The short police chase... More >>
News Video
-
Day one of early voting wraps up in Cameron County
-
Valley medical centers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for kids 5-11
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Oct. 18, 2021
-
PSJA nutrition program aims to teach students about sustainability
-
Photographer's Perspective: Finding all the perfect angles