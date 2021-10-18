x

2 in Custody after Police Chase Ends Outside McAllen Bank

MCALLEN - Two men are in custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.

The short police chase ended right outside BBVA Bank on 10th Street and Nolana Ave in McAllen.

A McAllen police public information officer tells us the charges for the two men are pending.

We will continue to bring you more Information as it becomes available.

