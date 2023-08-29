2 McAllen women killed in crash involving tractor truck near Progreso

NEAR PROGRESO – Two women are dead following a crash involving a truck near Progreso.

The Department of Public Safety was called to the scene at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on the Military Road, west of FM 88.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Accord, occupied by a driver and passenger, was traveling westbound on Military Road behind the tractor truck.

The driver of the Honda failed to control the speed of the vehicle and struck the rear of the truck. Both people in the Honda sustained major injuries.

DPS identified in the people in the Honda as 26-year-old Kristine Renae Valderas and 30-year-old Britney Justine Cavazos, both McAllen residents. Valderas was pronounced dead at the scene. Cavazos was airlifted to McAllen Medical Center, where she died.

The driver of the truck did not need medical attention.

State troopers continue to investigate.