2 Men Indicted for Fatal Edinburg Shooting

EDINBURG – Two men now indicted for the fatal shooting a man three months ago.

Twenty-five-year-old Bernardo Garcia Jr. and 31-year-old Mario Powell have been indicted by a grand jury for murder.

Investigators accuse the duo in the shooting death of 26-year-old Marquis Devon Holiday.

Holiday was found with several gunshot wounds outside of a home on Tori Lane in Edinburg back in July.