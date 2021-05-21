x

2 Men Indicted for Fatal Edinburg Shooting

Related Story

EDINBURG – Two men now indicted for the fatal shooting a man three months ago.

Twenty-five-year-old Bernardo Garcia Jr. and 31-year-old Mario Powell have been indicted by a grand jury for murder.

Investigators accuse the duo in the shooting death of 26-year-old Marquis Devon Holiday.

Holiday was found with several gunshot wounds outside of a home on Tori Lane in Edinburg back in July.

News
2 Men Indicted for Fatal Edinburg Shooting
2 Men Indicted for Fatal Edinburg Shooting
EDINBURG – Two men now indicted for the fatal shooting a man three months ago . Twenty-five-year-old Bernardo Garcia Jr.... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, October 19 2017 Oct 19, 2017 Thursday, October 19, 2017 2:21:21 PM CDT October 19, 2017
Radar
7 Days