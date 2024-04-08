2 Rio Grande City men killed in Reeves County crash

An investigation is underway in Reeves County after two men from Rio Grande City were killed in a Thursday night crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Thursday at around 8:15 p.m. on State Highway 17 near the city of Pecos, over 500 miles from Starr County.

According to a news release from DPS, Rio Grande City residents Juan Elisandro Lopez, 22, and Luis Carlos Zamora, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene after the 2011 GMC Sierra they were in was struck head on by a 2011 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford vehicle — identified in the release as 42-year-old Laura Archuleta of Pecos, was traveling northbound on SH 17 when she attempted to pass two vehicles, the release stated.

Archuleta’s vehicle ended up veering into the southbound lane and collided with the 2011 GMC Sierra the victims were in, killing them.

Archuleta remains hospitalized in critical condition, the release added.