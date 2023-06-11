x

2 Women Charged in Aggravated Robbery Case in Starr Co.

NEAR RIO GRANDE CITY – Two women are facing charges in connection with a robbery in Starr County.

It happened Friday at an Alto Bonito Grocery Store.

Investigators say one of the women robbed a couple and took off with around $600.

Watch the news clip above for further information.

