x

3 Alleged Gang Members Arrested Following Investigation

Related Story

WESLACO – Three alleged gang members are off the streets after being busted by Border Patrol.

The arrest happened over the last few days.

Weslaco agents arrested a Salvadoran national they say was trying to enter the U.S. illegally. Agents said he admitted to being an MS-13 gang member.

The second arrest happened during an alleged smuggling attempt at the Sarita checkpoint. The person, agents say was being smuggled, was a member of the Mexican mafia.

Another alleged MS-13 gang member taken into custody near Los Ebanos.

News
3 Alleged Gang Members Arrested Following Border...
3 Alleged Gang Members Arrested Following Border Patrol Investigation
WESLACO – Three alleged gang members are off the streets after being busted by Border Patrol. The arrest happened over... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, November 22 2017 Nov 22, 2017 Wednesday, November 22, 2017 11:36:34 AM CST November 22, 2017
Radar
7 Days