3 Alleged Gang Members Arrested Following Investigation

WESLACO – Three alleged gang members are off the streets after being busted by Border Patrol.

The arrest happened over the last few days.

Weslaco agents arrested a Salvadoran national they say was trying to enter the U.S. illegally. Agents said he admitted to being an MS-13 gang member.

The second arrest happened during an alleged smuggling attempt at the Sarita checkpoint. The person, agents say was being smuggled, was a member of the Mexican mafia.

Another alleged MS-13 gang member taken into custody near Los Ebanos.