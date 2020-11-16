3 Alleged Gang Members Arrested Following Investigation
WESLACO – Three alleged gang members are off the streets after being busted by Border Patrol.
The arrest happened over the last few days.
Weslaco agents arrested a Salvadoran national they say was trying to enter the U.S. illegally. Agents said he admitted to being an MS-13 gang member.
The second arrest happened during an alleged smuggling attempt at the Sarita checkpoint. The person, agents say was being smuggled, was a member of the Mexican mafia.
Another alleged MS-13 gang member taken into custody near Los Ebanos.
