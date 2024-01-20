x

3 in custody following DEA raid

Related Story

A DEA raid landed three people behind bars Friday.

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Sánchez the trio were arrested as part of an investigation started a few weeks ago. The investigation led agents to a home in McAllen on McColl and Houston.

Sanchez said the trio had a stash of cocaine.

RELATED: Records identify suspects arrested in multi-agency drug raid in South Texas

News
3 in custody following DEA raid
3 in custody following DEA raid
A DEA raid landed three people behind bars Friday. DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Sánchez the trio... More >>
2 years ago Friday, September 17 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Friday, September 17, 2021 5:16:00 PM CDT September 17, 2021
Radar
7 Days