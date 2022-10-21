3 Men Accused in Attempted Robbery at La Plaza Mall Heading to Court

UPDATE (2/1): Orders were signed for the three suspects so that their cases may be transferred to the 430th District Court.

The other four cases are already being processed at this court.

Some of the defendants have upcoming pre-trial hearings set for as early as next week.

they're all facing charges for aggravated robbery.

-----

MCALLEN – Three men accused in an attempted robbery at a jewelry store are expected to be in court this week.

The incident took place at Deutsch and Deutsch in La Plaza Mall in July of last year.

Seven men were caught on video and were charged.

All of the men were Mexican nationals.

Watch the video above for more information.