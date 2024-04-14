3 Wanted in Connection to String of Hidalgo Co. Robberies
EDINBURG – Authorities have identified three suspects wanted for a string of robberies in Hidalgo County.
Police say Cruz Angel Escobar, Leonel Bernardo Escobar and Johnny Lopez hit a Stripes convenience store in Edinburg early Friday morning. It’s the same day another convenience store was targeted.
The trio has allegedly robbed four stores. In one incident, a clerk was hit in the face with a fire extinguisher.
If you know where to find them, call Elsa police at 956-262-4721 or Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.
