30th annual CineSol Film Festival being celebrated in Brownsville

Movie fans in the Rio Grande Valley are invited to take part in the 30th annual CineSol Film Festival.

As part of the festival, 57 independent films are being screened from Saturday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 3.

The festival is being held at the eBridge Center for Business & Commercialization, located at 1304 e. Addams St. in Brownsville.

Fifteen of the films being screened have connections to the Valley, according to festival director Henry Serrato.

“This is an opportunity to see a bunch of great independent film that a normal theater would normally not showcase,” Serrato said.

The screenings are $5 per movie.

More information on the festival is available online.

