32 inmates, 2 jailers test positive for COVID-19 at Willacy County jail

Willacy County has temporarily suspended in-person jail visitations for 30 days due to the increase of COVID-19 infections, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Texas Commission on Jail Standards approved temporarily suspending in-person inmate visitations.

"This is a proactive decision to help mitigate the spread of Covid 19 infection to our Staff, Inmate population, as well as the General Public," WCSO said in a social media post. "Attorney visits will be available via zoom, and Inmates have been given TWO (2) video visits per week."

On Monday, the county reported that 32 inmates and two jailers tested positive for the coronavirus.