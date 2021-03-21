43-Year-Old Charged in Hidalgo Co. Murder Case

EDINBURG – A suspect accused of the murder of a Hidalgo County man was arraigned Tuesday.

Hector Guerra, 43, is the third suspect charged with capital murder.

Sheriff’s investigators believe the man participated in the death of Jose Angel Martinez and the kidnapping of Ricardo Moreno. Three suspects are now charged in the man's death.

Last Wednesday, investigators searched a home near Mon Mack Road after receiving a call of suspicious circumstances. A large amount of blood was found at the home.

Officials still haven't found the body of the murder victim.

However, they did find surveillance video, taken last Wednesday, that appears to show a portion of the attack.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra told CHANNEL 5 NEWS that the video shows the missing man's body being dragged by a car toward a citrus orchard off Mon Mack Road in North Edinburg. The sheriff said the murder was in retaliation for a home invasion that occurred in April.

"There was a home invasion there at the house, where the murder occurred, where Mr. Salinas lost his leg and we believe he blames Jose Angel for that assault," explained Guerra. "We also obtained surveillance video, which showed the suspect vehicle parked in front of the scene and later driving away, dragging a male subject down the roadway toward the orchards."

Martinez is the victim of the murder investigation.

Gabino Salinas and Benjamin Sanchez were arrested last week.

The role that Salinas played during that home invasion is unknown, but authorities said he was injured. That, according to Guerra, was the motive behind the latest attack.

All three suspects remain jailed on a $1 million bond each.