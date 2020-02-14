5 on 5: January 31st
WESLACO - We had girls and boys basketball on Friday's edition of 5 on 5.
At Pioneer High School, the girls team defeated Mission Veterans to move to 11-0 in district.
Meanwhile in La Feria, Port Isabel's boys took a road win.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.
