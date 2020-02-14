x

5 on 5: January 31st

WESLACO - We had girls and boys basketball on Friday's edition of 5 on 5.

At Pioneer High School, the girls team defeated Mission Veterans to move to 11-0 in district.

Meanwhile in La Feria, Port Isabel's boys took a road win.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.

Friday, January 31 2020
