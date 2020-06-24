x

5 on Your Side: Illegal dumping in rural Hidalgo County

When swarms of mosquitoes showed up on his property, Israel Diaz started looking for the source.

He found it: A giant pile of tires, which had been dumped nearby.

Diaz called CHANNEL 5 NEWS for help.

The pile of tires is located on private property in a part of rural Hidalgo County that falls under the jurisdiction of Precinct 3 Commissioner Joe Flores. Told about the situation, Precinct 3 suggested that Diaz contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office or the Precinct 3 Constable's Office.

Watch the video above for the full story.

