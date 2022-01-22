5 on Your Side: Woman seeks help after severe weather damages her home

A woman in La Villa is facing a number of challenges after her home was damaged during Hurricane Hanna.

Maribel Lario said she hasn’t been able to get any help, so the city of La Villa reached out to 5 on Your Side.

Lario said she tried applying for aid to get assistance to repair her home through several government entities, but she didn't qualify.

"There's no floor, I have to like tip toe,” Lario said. “The boards are just placed like dominoes here and there."

David Alaniz, operations manager for the city of La Villa, said he's been doing everything he can to find the help Lario needs.

If you'd like to help, contact Alaniz at 956-351-1247.

