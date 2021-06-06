6 PM Weather May 31, 2021

Home
McAllen airport warns about fake social media profiles
Facebook users looking for more information on the McAllen International Airport are warned to look out for a fake social media profile ‘impersonating’ the actual page....
Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school
With her three teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19, Aja...
Harris visits Latin America to tackle migration, corruption
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris, on her first...
Weather
June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible
The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande Valley has been canceled. A few heavy showers or a storm could still form on Friday. ...
Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A flash flood watch is in effect for...
June 3, 2021: Heavy rainfall possible throughout the day
Sports
Los Fresnos Falls in Regional Final Despite Sixth Inning Rally; Historic Season Ends
CORPUS CHRISTI - The historic season for the Los Fresnos Falcon baseball team came to an end on Friday morning at Cabaniss Field despite a sixth...
Los Fresnos and Smithson Valley Suspended Until Friday Morning
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcons had...
The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Qué se juega Lopez Obrador en los comicios de junio
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - México se prepara para unas elecciones de medio mandato el 6 de junio en las que el presidente Andrés Manuel López...
Este sábado se realiza elecciones de desempate en McAllen
La ciudad de Mcallen llevará a cabo sus...
Tres muertes se registran en el condado Cameron relacionadas con el coronavirus además de 39 nuevos contagios
El condado Cameron informó el viernes tres muertes...
6 PM Weather May 31, 2021
News Video
McAllen airport warns about fake social media profiles
Pharr PD investigating apparent murder-suicide
HCSO: Search underway for shooting suspect in Alton
Pharr PD investigating apparent murder-suicide
Police search for package thief
Sports Video
Los Fresnos Baseball Ends Season in Regional Final
Los Fresnos and Smithson Valley Suspended Until Friday Morning
Victor Loa - Ace of the Los Fresnos Falcons
UTRGV Baseball Ready For WAC Tourney
Los Fresnos Getting Lucky at the Right Time