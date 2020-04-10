6th Suspect Charged in Hidalgo Co. Shooting Incident, More Arrests Possible

EDINBURG – A sixth person tied to last week’s Hidalgo County shooting was arrested Wednesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jose Mario Cardona-Benitez was arraigned Thursday.

He’s facing eight different charges including attempt to commit murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Each of suspects received a $50,000 bond.

The incident ended in a crash Friday afternoon on Canton and Raul Longoria roads in Edinburg.

It started as a dispute between members of a smuggling ring.

One of the men was trying to collect on a failed human smuggling attempt, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim refused to pay.

They decided to meet, but when the victim and another man arrived, one of the suspects reportedly opened fire.

The victim was shot in the face and arm; he fled.

That resulted in a car chase and the subsequent crash.

Watch the video above for the full story.