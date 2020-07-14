x

9 Arrest Warrants Issued for Edinburg Mayor, Wife

EDINBURG – Nine arrest warrants have been issued for Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and his wife, Dalia.

A judge signed the warrants Thursday.

The mayor and his wife are not facing new charges at this time.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS has confirmed this is standard protocol following an indictment.

Both were formally indicted earlier this month on charges they received in April.

The indictments stem from a voter fraud investigation tied to the Nov. 2017 city of Edinburg election.

