92nd annual Texas Citrus Fiesta kicks off in Mission with month-long events

The city of Mission crowns its own royalty as the city's Texas Citrus Fiesta kicked off over the weekend.

The theme for the fiesta this year is Noche de Carnaval and the city free events will be happening all month long.

The Texas Citrus Fiesta has celebrated the winter harvest of grapefruits and oranges for nearly a century. The yearly tradition kicked-off with a costume show. Several Mission residents showed off their creativity by making outfits made of dry fruit.

Texas Citrus Fiesta Board President Oscar Martinez said the festival centers around choosing next year's royal court and the colorful floats for the parade.

"When they see some of our floats covered in citrus fruit, right away, people understand what citrus growers mean and we just want to make sure we keep that vision always in front and never to die," Martinez said.

Martinez says that over the years they've had as many as 300,000 people show up to see the parade.

This year's royal celebrations begin with a royal reception, followed by the crowning of the new King Citrus and the Queen Citrianna pageant.

The money raised from these events go back to the organization.

The annual citrus celebration ends with the parade that will be happening the last Saturday of the month.

