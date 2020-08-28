A petition to get Roma ISD teacher out of administrate leave has over 10,000 signatures
Related Story
A petition to get a Roma Independent School District teacher out of administrative leave has gathered over 10,000 signatures in one day.
Roma High School English Teacher Taylor Lifka was put on administrated leave, because of parent and community complaints over the content posted on her virtual classroom.
"All students in this world have a right to be seen and heard for the identities they bring to the classrooms each and every day," Lifka said. "The enormous amounts of students at Roma High School who have organized and willing entered this conversation are the future leaders of our nation."
Watch the video for the full story.
News
A petition to get a Roma Independent School District teacher out of administrative leave has gathered over 10,000 signatures in... More >>
News Video
-
PSJA ISD is expecting a shortage in laptops for students
-
Local disaster expert hopes residents will improve storm preparations
-
Local leaders leaders building a plan to improve the community
-
UT System chancellor tours UTRGV campus during pandemic
-
Officials say daily number of coronavirus cases have decreased