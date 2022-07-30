Abbott announces $1.2 million in funding to Uvalde CISD

Gov. Gregg Abbott announced on Wednesday that the Governor's Public Safety Office is providing $1.25 million to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

The funds will provide counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and community outreach efforts for students and faculty affected by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School.

These state financial resources will also establish a district-wide, trauma-informed counseling program to ensure Uvalde students receive support services and counseling within the UCISD.

"As the community of Uvalde continues to heal, Texas continues working to help improve security and aid in the recovery among students and educators," Abbott said. "This new source of funding will provide critical support to students, staff, and faculty in Uvalde as they continue to process the trauma from that day and grieve for the innocent lives lost. Working together, the Uvalde CISD will be better equipped to offer the assistance and resources the community needs to heal."