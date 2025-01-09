AEP Texas ready to respond to weather-related outages in the Valley
Because of the cold weather moving across the Rio Grande Valley, AEP Texas says they're prepped and ready to respond to outages.
"Our tires are checked, our trucks are fueled up and ready to go. Every truck is stocked with things we would need to respond to an outage," AEP Texas Communications Director Omar Lopez said.
Lopez said contractor crews are also on call to respond, and several power lines were repaired before the cold weather moved through the area.
"It's part of what we do. We are a poles and wires company, we are always replacing poles, we are always fixing lines, hardening lines," Lopez said. "We are ready, we are ready to respond."
Valley residents can report any outages to AEP Texas on their website.
