Agua SUD issues boil water notice for some customers

Agua SUD has issued a boil water notice for some customers.

The notice went into effect on Monday for the area of Mile 5 Road and Abram Road.

Agua SUD said the notice is due to a main water line break that caused low water pressure for the customers in that area.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Agua SUD to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure all possible harmful bacteria is destroyed, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking and eating. Water should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes.