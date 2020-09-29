x

Alamo Flea Market Partially Re-Opens Following Fire

ALAMO – The Alamo flea market is back open following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from several different cities took several hours getting the area back under control.

The fire did not last long, but the investigation is underway.

Management at the market says for now the gated area beyond the parking lots remains closed.

