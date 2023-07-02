Alamo man killed in motorcycle crash
The Alamo Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Monday morning.
The crash happened along the expressway near Tower Road.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Rene Soto Sr., 55, of Alamo was not wearing a helmet.
Alamo police Chief Ricardo Ozuna confirms speed was a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
