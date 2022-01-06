All DACA Recipients Detained Have Been Released

UPDATE (7:30 p.m.): Attributable to CBP Spokesperson, at this point this is all the information we have available:

USBP agents encountered nine individuals at the immigration checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas. The individuals claimed to be enrolled in DACA. Agents validated their claims by reviewing and verifying their documents. The individuals were then released to proceed with their journey, consistent with established policies and procedures.

FALFURRIAS – One of at least 10 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient is out of Customs and Border Protection detainment.

The 28-year-old was detained attempting to cross the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, Monday morning.

Elba Rocha, the detainee's Alamo-based immigration attorney, told CHANNEL 5 NEWS her 28-year-old client was on his way to Corpus Christi for work. He was traveling with at least two other people who are U.S. citizens. They were released.

Rocha said her client told her, agents checked her client's status, That check included address confirmation, fingerprints and a background check. Her client's DACA status is up-to-date. She doesn't under the need for a seven hour detainment.

President Trump rescinded DACA last week.

Attorney General Jess Sessions delivered the bomb shell to the nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. who currently have DACA status. It was given to people who were brought to the U.S. as children.

It allowed them to work legally in the U.S. It also shielded them from deportation.

Family members of one of the detained recipients informed Rocha he was told by a U.S. Customs Border Protection agent that he was instructed to detain DACA recipients.

In statement, CBP spokesperson Robert Rodriguez said:

When a DACA recipient presents themselves for immigration inspection, they will temporarily be detained for accuracy and verification of status. Once substantiated, the DACA recipient will be processed and released accordingly.

Border Patrol also sent us a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. That statement reads:

As of September 5, 2017, DACA applications will no longer be accepted by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. USCIS will reject all requests to renew DACA and associated applications for employment authorizations filed after October 5, 2017.

DHS has stopped processing any new DACA applications. It will be phased out completely in March if Congress cannot come up with a fix.

DACA recipients whose status expires before March 5 can renew their permit for another two years.