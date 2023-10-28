x

Alton Police Seeking to Identify Suspect in Aggravated Robbery

ALTON- Alton police are asking for the public's help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

Investigators say a man held up the El Tigre food store on East Main Street Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alton police at (956) 432-0700.

