Alton Police Seeking to Identify Suspect in Aggravated Robbery
ALTON- Alton police are asking for the public's help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.
Investigators say a man held up the El Tigre food store on East Main Street Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Alton police at (956) 432-0700.
