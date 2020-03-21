Applications available online for unemployment benefits

MCALLEN – Starting Monday, Texas Workforce Solutions offices around the Rio Grande Valley will be closed to the public with a shift to online and phone services. This comes as hundreds turn out for help with unemployment benefits.

Locally, the Texas Workforce Solutions centers act as employment office, helping people find a job. The Texas Workforce Commission is the agency that handles unemployment benefits, which can be applied online.

According to Mike Gonzalez, communications specialist for Workforce Solutions, people tend to walk into their office thinking they can file for unemployment. He explained the differences.

For people who want to apply to receive benefits need to visit the Texas Workforce Commission website.

To make arrangements to visit an office call 956-983-5613 or email the nearest center:

Watch the video above for the full report.