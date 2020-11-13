As open enrollment begins, an estimated 1 in 3 Valley residents lack health insurance
Related Story
With the open enrollment period for health insurance underway, many Rio Grande Valley residents are shopping for health insurance.
Roughly one in three people in the Valley aren't covered by health insurance.
Some can't afford health insurance. Others work for employers that don't offer insurance.
Healthcare.gov offers many options for health insurance — and subsidies for people who qualify.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
With the open enrollment period for health insurance underway, many Rio Grande Valley residents are shopping for health insurance. ... More >>