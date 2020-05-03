x

As stay-at-home orders expire, hundreds left with citations

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed his statewide stay-at-home order to expire Thursday — and many county-level emergency orders expired with it.

Hundreds of people, however, remain stuck with citations for violating the emergency management orders during April.

For the past month, police officers had the discretion to warn, cite or arrest people accused of violating the emergency management order.

Violations ranged from traveling without a valid reason to leaving home after the nightly curfew went into effect.

The citations are punishable by a maximum of 180 days in jail and a fine not to exceed $1,000.

