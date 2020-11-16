As the number of COVID-19 infections in Texas hits 1 million, vaccine offers hope

Another day, another record broken for COVID-19 infections in the United States.

"This disease continues to wreak havoc on the American public," said Dr. Michael Dobbs, the chief medical officer at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Dobbs said he expects the virus to keep breaking records until at least 75% of people are immune.

"The best way we can do that is with an effective vaccine," Dobbs said. "And, thank goodness, it looks like we will have one pretty soon."

