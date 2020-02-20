Attorney Going to Prison? Here’s What Clients Should Do
EDINBURG – After their attorney was sentenced to two years in prison in connection with a major bribery case, clients are asking questions left unanswered.
Clients of Noe Perez want to know what will happen to their money and their cases.
When CHANNEL 5 NEWS went by his office, yellow caution tape was seen around the entire building.
Hidalgo County criminal records reveal Perez has hundreds of open, reopened and filed cases; some go back as far as 2002.
A local attorney explained what clients can do in this situation.
If a client is unable to contact a staff member at the law firm, they will need to file a grievance at the State Bar of Texas website.
