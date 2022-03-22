Authorities Respond to Fatal Accident on FM 493 in Donna

UPDATE (4:30pm): The two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a woman and her 8-year-old son.

Donna police say the woman was driving southbound with her three children when she swerved off the road.

Authorities say she tried to overcompensate for her mistake and swerved back onto the road when her vehicle was hit by another driver.

Investigators are working to learn the condition of the other two children, as well as the driver of the other vehicle.

-----

DONNA – Authorities are responding to a fatal accident involving two vehicles south of Donna.

It happened on FM 493 Wednesday around 10 a.m.

All traffic has been closed off on FM 493 between Vertrees Road and US 281 Military Highway.

Department of Public Safety confirmed an 8-year-old boy and a woman were among the victims killed.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez explained a Pontiac passenger vehicle traveling southbound on FM 493 lost control, hitting a Honda passenger van traveling northbound.

The van was occupied with a male driver. A female driver and three children were traveling in the Pontiac car.

The male driver and two children were transported to a hospital.

Investigators are currently on the scene.

Officials say the road will be closed for a couple of hours and are asking drivers to find an alternative route.

We'll be updating this story as details become available.