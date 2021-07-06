Authorities Searching for Suspects Involved in Alamo Shooting

ALAMO – Authorities are in Alamo searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash on foot, as well as one of the vehicles involved.

Police say suspects exchanged gunfire then a short chase ensued that ended when a vehicle crashed into a home near Tower and Nebraska roads.

One of the passengers was left behind in the wreck who had sustained injuries from gunfire and was taken to the hospital.

Officials are looking for the suspect who fled the crash.

Police say there are also still looking for the second vehicle.

We'll update this story as information becomes available.