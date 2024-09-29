x

Autopsy Ordered for Body of 32-Year-Old Found in McAllen Warehouse

MCALLEN – An investigation is underway in McAllen after a body was discovered.

The body of a 32-year-old man was found inside a food and produce warehouse off Military Highway.

Police called the case an “unattended death” of the victim.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

