Availability of new Alzheimer's drug receiving criticism

The recently approved Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab has been the subject of much criticism in the last few months, Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

The drug's approval was fast-tracked last week, but only on a restrictive basis, meaning the medication will only be prescribed to certain people.

"We're still very early in being able to address it," Melendez said.

The FDA is still going to do more clinical studies to see just how effective the drug is.

Another big question about the drug is its cost. Once it hits the market, a year supply of the drug would cost about $26,000.

Lecanemab is the second Alzheimer's medication to get approval from the FDA.