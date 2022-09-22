Body found inside vehicle identified as Harlingen man
The Harlingen Police Department has identified a body found inside a vehicle on Monday as a man from Harlingen.
Police say Eric Jason Lopez, 34, of Harlingen was found in the driver's seat inside a vehicle on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St.
Lopez's cause of death is currently unknown. Autopsy results are pending.
Police believe Lopez's body was inside the vehicle for two to three days before it was found.
The Harlingen major crimes unit is investigating the case.
