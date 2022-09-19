Police: Investigation underway after body found inside vehicle in Harlingen
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle in Harlingen Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department.
Police say the deceased person was found inside a vehicle on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St.
A cause of death is not known at this time, police said.
Lozano Street is currently blocked off from T Street as Harlingen police conduct an investigation.
Residents are asked to reroute to Wichita St. or use the back entrance to Cano Freshman Academy to pick up students.
Channel 5 News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
