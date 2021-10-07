Body Found near South Padre Island Identified
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The case of a body found on South Padre Island is being investigated as a suspicious death.
The body of Ann Moffatt was found in the water last month near Beach Access 6.
Police say the autopsy reveals the 57-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the head.
The weapon used in the crime was not found.
Investigators say she was last seen on a kayak.
