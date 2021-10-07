x

Body Found near South Padre Island Identified

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The case of a body found on South Padre Island is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The body of Ann Moffatt was found in the water last month near Beach Access 6.

Police say the autopsy reveals the 57-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The weapon used in the crime was not found. 

Investigators say she was last seen on a kayak.

