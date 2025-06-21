Body of Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia heading to the Valley
A Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia will be buried with full military honors.
Angelina Resendiz's body will return home on Friday evening.
Resendiz was found dead in a wooded area near her naval base on June 9. She was a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy who had been living at the Norfolk Naval Station for more than a year and was last seen on May 29.
Resendiz’s family said she will receive full military honors once she arrives at the Valley International Airport on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m.
The family is inviting the public to attend Resendiz’s arrival, and ask that they wear white.
Funeral services will occur at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 114 East Price Road, on June 27.
A candlelight vigil for Angelina will be held that day at 7:15 p.m.
As previously reported, an unidentified Navy sailor has been placed in "pretrial confinement" in connection with Angelina's death and charges under the Uniform Code of Military justice are pending.
