Boil Water Notice Issued for Rio Grande City Residents

UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Public Utilities Director has informed CHANNEL 5 NEWS the boil water advisory was lifted Saturday.

-------

RIO GRANDE CITY – All Rio Grande City customers are being asked to boil any water prior to consumption as per Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements.

The Rio Grande City Public Utility Department issued a press release Thursday saying the measure is to destroy all harmful bacteria and other microbes found in the water system.

Officials are asking residents to boil the water for two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking and ice making.

If you have questions, you can call the department at 956-487-2702 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or the local water plant at 956-487-3459.