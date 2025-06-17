Bond set for man accused of shooting at Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputies

A bond has been set for a man accused of shooting at deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

According to a news release, 45-year-old Alex Pena was given a $680,000 bond for five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pena was originally facing one count of deadly conduct, but that charge was dropped.

The shooting occurred on Saturday at around 6:50 p.m. at the 25000 block of Brushline Road in rural Edinburg.

The news release said deputies made contact with a man who said his father-in-law, 45-year-old Alex Pena, had fired multiple shots towards him and his wife.

While at the scene, deputies heard additional gunfire from a nearby residence, according to the news release. Pena allegedly fired several rounds towards the deputies from inside his home.

The news release said Pena eventually exited his residence and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for Pena's residence, according to the news release.

The news release said investigators recovered several firearms, high-capacity magazines, spent casings and live rounds of various calibers.

The news release said Pena also had a prior conviction for assault family violence. He has been booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.