Bond set for men charged in Mission burglary
Two suspects who were arrested on Friday in connection with the robbery and assault of a woman and her 14-year-old son were identified and charged on Saturday.
Carlos Gavia Anguiano, 33, and Alexander Escayola Molina, 41, both Mexican nationals, were charged with two counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity. Their bonds were each set at $1.5 million.
Anguiano and Molina are accused of restraining and physically assaulting a mother and her son during a home robbery on May 30. They stole $20,000 in cash and some jewelry.
One man, 37-year-old Jonathan Alexander Rodriguez Gaona, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the robbery. His bond was set at $1,350,000.
All three suspects were identified as Mexican nationals who were in the country illegally.
According to Mission police spokesman Jorge Rodriguez, the woman may require surgery from injuries sustained in the attack that fractured several bones in her face.
