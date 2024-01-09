Border Patrol Undergoing EMT Training to Respond to Medical Emergencies

MCALLEN – Border Patrol agents underwent medical training scenarios in McAllen on Friday.

Agents frequently come across critical situations, especially during the summer.

“We encounter people that are out in heavy brush that by the time we get to them they're already in a bad situation physically,” explained Agent Rene Reyes.

Reyes says last summer about 10 people were evacuated by air just in the area they patrol near McAllen. He said there are between 130 and 160 certified EMT border agents in the entire Rio Grande Valley.

Watch the video above for the full story.