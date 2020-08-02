Brandon Figueroa Returns Home A Champion
WESLACO - He's the Valley's new world champion. Brandon Figueroa stopped by our studio Monday with his father and trainer, Omar Figueroa to talk with CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva about Saturday's win.
Figueroa (19-0, 14 KOs) stopped Yonfrez Parejo at the end of eight rounds to claim the WBA interim super bantamweight title.
