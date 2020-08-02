x

Brandon Figueroa Returns Home A Champion

WESLACO - He's the Valley's new world champion. Brandon Figueroa stopped by our studio Monday with his father and trainer, Omar Figueroa to talk with CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva about Saturday's win.

Figueroa (19-0, 14 KOs) stopped Yonfrez Parejo at the end of eight rounds to claim the WBA interim super bantamweight title. 

1 year ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 Monday, April 22, 2019 10:35:00 PM CDT April 22, 2019
