Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports Park

Brownsville FC is playing at home on Friday night in a matchup with the former National Premier Soccer League Lone Star conference champions, West Texas FC.

Brownsville FC is currently sitting 7th in the standings through three games after losing their first home game against the Lubbock Matadors 4-3 last week. The team feels there's a lot of learning that can be down from that loss.

"We learned that we can compete with those teams like that," Brownsville FC defender Ramon Zuniga said of what the team is taking into this week's matchup after their loss to the Lubbock Matadors. "Those teams that have good players, good talent we can beat. Mistakes can cost us the game and we need to stay focused 90 minutes. We have to be more determined and make sure we can't give up easy goals."

The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park.