Brownsville Firefighter Released from Hospital

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville firefighter who was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation was released and is at home.

Last week, two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze on Austrian Pine.

Brownsville Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo said one of the firefighter’s equipment melted, leaving him with third-degree burns. He was treated and returned home the same day of the fire.

The other had to spend a couple days in the hospital to recover.