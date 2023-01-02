Brownsville Firefighter Released from Hospital
BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville firefighter who was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation was released and is at home.
Last week, two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze on Austrian Pine.
Brownsville Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo said one of the firefighter’s equipment melted, leaving him with third-degree burns. He was treated and returned home the same day of the fire.
The other had to spend a couple days in the hospital to recover.
