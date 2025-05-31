Brownsville high school employee arrested, accused of sexually assaulting coworker
The Brownsville Independent School District confirmed that a Pace Early College High School employee was arrested on Wednesday on allegations involving a sexual assault that took place off-campus.
According to the Brownsville Police Department, the victim, a female employee at the high school, said she had gone to lunch off campus with another employee, identified as 53-year-old Oscar Rodriguez.
The victim said during the lunch, Rodriguez "touched and digitally penetrated" her without consent, according to police. The victim notified school administration upon returning to campus.
The campus website identifies Rodriguez as a math teacher at the school.
The district said Rodriguez was immediately placed on administrative leave, and they are cooperating with law enforcement in connection with the investigation.
Police said Rodriguez was charged with sexual assault and issued a $50,000 bond.
