Brownsville Hit-and-Run Surveillance Video Discussed

BROWNSVILLE - Several police officers took the stand in the trial of a woman accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Brownsville.

Jurors got to see for themselves Wednesday the moment the victim, Mary Tipton, was run over as she was walking along the street, near the intersection of FM 511 and FM 803.

The video of the incident was captured by surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station. It was played over and over as attorneys on both sides made their case.

The jury, made up of eight women and four men, got to see the exact moment the defendant, Marisa Govea Hernandez, allegedly ran over Tipton in 2015.

Several Brownsville police officers also took the stand to testify about what they saw on the video and the investigation.

At one point, defense attorney Ernesto Gamez suggested that Hernandez was blinded by other vehicle's bright lights. He said it made it impossible for her to see the victim walking on the edge of the road.

The video showed Hernandez didn't stop the car after the impact. Gamez argued she couldn't immediately stop because it was dark and raining, and it could have caused a serious crash.

Hernandez is charged with injury involving death. It's unclear if she will take the stand in her own defense.

